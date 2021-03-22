Saragossa

Vallecas’s fatal comeback brought the Zaragoza bloc back to the edge of the precipice. With 30 points, the same as Alcorcón and Cartagena in decline, the Aragonese team will seek to hold on to its efficiency in Romareda since the arrival of JIM on the bench (four victories in five games). However, it has added difficulties in the form of casualties: James, Atienza, Javi Ros (due to injury), Francés (penalty) and Vuckic concentrated with Slovenia) fatten the list. Those who are back are Francho and Sanabria.

As to follow: Juanjo Narváez. Give away sparkles in the form of great goals like against Rayo. Without a doubt, he is the offensive soul of the team and the reference to save the team from burning.