Aragonese District of Alierta Technology (DAT). This is the name chosen to launch the new technological pole of the Aragonese community, which will focus on Zaragoza, specifically, on the Río Ebro Campus and which will entail a global investment of around 100 million of euros.

The DAT was already announced in early 2024 And now, it has begun to take shape with the presentation of this initiative, which was born with the objective of promoting the development of technology, especially with the emergence of artificial intelligence, in addition to training professionals in the sector.

This technology district, which takes the name of César Alierta, will have an area of ​​79 hectares. The works are scheduled to begin in September 2026so that the investment of “no less” than 100 million euros contemplated by the Government of Aragon will be made progressively.

For now, it is planned to allocate 7 million euros for this year in which the master plan will be madewhich will end in February, and the DIGA will also be held at the end of the year and work will be done on the PIGA.

The chronology of the project also includes the start of the urbanization and construction of the headquarters in 2027 and, in the second half of 2028, the completion of work on the first buildings. Finally, In the first half of 2029, the works contemplated in the PIGA will be completedleaving the remaining works to be executed for the rest of the year.

This entire technological complex will be built on an area of ​​79 hectares, although it will actually be newly built and will be around 40 hectaressince existing facilities are added. This is the case of the CEEI Aragón, as well as the Technological Institute of Aragón and the Río Ebro Campus of the University of Zaragoza. Precisely, this last educational entity has signed an agreement with the Zaragoza City Council and the Government of Aragon to create DAT.

The new DAT facilities will have an emblematic building, in addition to other facilities that will be occupied by different companiessince one of the objectives of this district is to attract and promote companies that generate employment. Initially, it is planned to be able to house around 15 companies – there are already some interested in settling in, such as large technology companies and data centers – and developers in cutting-edge areas such as, for example, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Along with them, in DAT there will also be the training and research.

Presentation of the DAT in Zaragoza.

In this way, once the DAT becomes a reality, Aragón will have a technology hubwhich will be supported by the rest of the technology facilities in the Aragonese community, such as the Walqa Technology Park, in Huesca; Technopark in Alcañiz (Teruel), the Caudé industrial complex (Teruel) and even the Teruel Airport.

The project is also accompanied by a residential area so that the people who carry out their activity in the DAT have somewhere to live, for which there will be spaces for co-livingintended for both students and professionals.

The launch of DAT is linked to the technology business investments announced in Aragón, such as those of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Blackston or Box2Bit, among others, as explained by the president of Aragón, Jorge Azcón, who has highlighted the creation of jobs that these technological projects will generate.

For her part, the mayor of Zaragoza, Natalia Chueca, has established a link between the DAT and the arrival of General Motors in Figueruelas (Zaragoza), already in 1982, since this company exponentially increased employment in the capital, by Just as it will happen in the Aragonese community, in Zaragoza and its surroundings with the development of companies in the technology sector.