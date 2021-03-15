This is the fourth time of this eight seasons consecutive in Second Division in which the Real Zaragoza is immersed in a dramatic struggle for avoid relegation to Second B and prevent their disappearance. He went through the same in the campaigns 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2018-19, and in all of them managed to maintain the category thanks to the direction of Víctor Muñoz, César Láinez and Víctor Fernández, three coaches from Zaragoza who are very aware of the news of the Aragonese club and who, when asked by AS, they don’t doubt that him Zaragoza will achieve permanence from the hand of Juan Ignacio Martinez, which they ponder as the key to a salvation that will be suffered until the end of the championship.

“The Saragossa is going to save. Sincerely, I don’t see him looking down, and I watch all their matches. He is in a difficult situation, but he has an expert coach, who knows what to do even with the wickers he has “, Víctor Muñoz points out, who had to face a similar situation in the 2013-14 season, when Paco Herrera he was fired on the 30th day, after a strong defeat in Ponferrada (4-2) and when the team was two points from the relegation border. In that campaign, Zaragoza did not reach the mathematical permanence until the penultimate day, when they tied one goal with the Sporting de Gijón andn La Romareda.

“The team – he adds Victor Muñoz– has improved since arrival of JIM. Perhaps a victory in Vallecas would have marked a turning point, and now it will take him more time to come out of the bottom, but he will come out. The situation is again on the edge, but I see five or six teams worse. The union of the wardrobe is essential at this time. “

Cesar Lainez abounds in similar arguments: “We will have to suffer until the end, but I want to believe that Zaragoza will not descend. And I cling to two arguments: to the experience of JIM, who handles defeats with calm and personality, blaming himself, since the team has been suffering all season and is used to playing to the limit almost every game. There are many teams that believe they are saved and are not“.

Láinez had a very difficult situation in the 2016-17 season, when after the 30th matchday he relieved Raúl Agné, in turn substitute for Luis Milla, with the team in free fall, and achieved mathematical salvation on the penultimate day at tie in Girona (1-1).

“I am convinced that the Saragossa is going to save, although it will touch us suffer and row until the last days ”, highlights Victor Fernandez, main architect of the permanence in the 2018-19 campaign, when he took charge of the team after the 18th day and the missteps of Imanol Idiákez and Lucas Alcaraz.

And thus justifies his firm conviction: “The Zaragoza is a team with insecurities, but that, within his complicated situation, he competes in all matches. And that is very important and the result of the great management of his coach. Zaragoza has very notable deficiencies and difficult to remedy, except with an extraordinarily tight collective operation. You cannot misalign any part, because there are no great specialists in any line of the team. “

In the mentioned financial year 2018-19, Zaragoza obtained its mathematical permanence two days from the end, despite losing 3-1 at La Rosaleda.