Girona are going through one of their worst moments of the season. So far in 2021, the rojiblanco team is so has only been able to add five points in five games (two draws, one win and two losses) and this has led to glimpse promotion playoff spots seven points away. Much to cut, but there is also ground to cover this course and if there is one thing that Francisco’s block has been characterized by, this campaign is not to stop believing. His burning nail is the playoffs and he has a clear mirror in which to reflect: the Zaragoza from the 2017-18 season.

Currently, after two defeats in a row (Mallorca and Leganés), the spirits in the Girona dressing room are not entirely good, but the psychological work that Francisco is doing is expected to bear fruit. The coach has always been in charge of showing his confidence in the squad and he remains. This Saturday they have a crucial game against Mirandés, a direct rival in the fight for the playoff, and it is a great opportunity to show that they want to get closer to the top six. It is not an impossible mission and when it comes to sending positive messages, they take Zaragoza from 2017-18 as an example. The Aragonese team, after 24 games, was even one point further from the playoff than the rojiblancos are now. They were thirteenth with 30 points and had Osasuna, sixth, eight away. And despite this, their end of the campaign was to frame and they achieved the first objective: to contest the promotion. They finished third that League with 71 points, just four behind Huesca, which was second and rose directly to First.

What was done by Zaragoza that course shows Girona that reaching the promotion playoff is not impossible, but it is true that they need to improve, and a lot, the numbers. The Aragonese bloc, starting on matchday 24, only lost three games and showed a tremendous punch. Y the goal is one of the pending subjects of the rojiblanco team this course because in 24 games they only have 17.

The rojiblanca ‘comeback’ of 2015-16 also marks the way

But not only Zaragoza can serve as an inspiration to the current Girona squad because the rojiblanco club itself was already able to reverse a similar situation. Was the 2015-16 season when the team coached by Pablo Machín managed to cut eight points away with the playoff. After 24 days he had only 30 points, eight from Mirandés (sixth), and managed to finish the campaign in fourth position with 66 points. This course, playing the playoff will surely not be so cheap, but if it can be of any use, it is to verify that it is not an impossible mission to cut the seven points that are now at a disadvantage compared to the teams that are in promotion positions to First. Further, from that 2015-16 campaign there is a survivor: Aday Benítez.