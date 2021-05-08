Saragossa

Three points is the margin that JIM’s block has on an effervescent descent, and that has nine teams in the fight to get away from him. The Aragonese come to this important duel after two draws against Sporting and Lugo, the last saved with a goal from Cristian Álvarez, their goalkeeper, in the discount. The only novelty that could occur would be the entry of Eguaras by Francho or Adrián. In the field of casualties, Toro Fernández, Javi Ros and Atienza miss the crash due to injury.

As to follow: Cristian Álvarez. Lugo’s hero, scoring a goal in the 96th minute of play to give his team a point. Today you will have homework under the sticks.