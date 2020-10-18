Casademont Zaragoza added its second victory of the season against UCAM Murcia in a match in which he started flawlessly but in some moments of the last quarter he was on the verge of reactivating all his ghosts.

The twenty or more points of advantage enjoyed by the Zaragozans most of the encounter began to shrink alarmingly in a final ten minutes in which the success of Frankamp seemed to be willing to question everything done in the previous half hour.

Diego Ocampo’s men jumped onto the track with a high level of concentration against a Murcian team that found it difficult to keep up with the pace of play set by the Zaragozans.

The outstanding initial success of the rojillos helped them to start with a 5-0 on the scoreboard that were expanding as the minutes were consumed.

A full of success in the triple throws of the Zaragoza, with five consecutive shots scored, it served to spoil a team that seemed to be getting smaller every time he attempted a shot, which allowed the hosts with just three minutes of play to break the ten-point barrier. Sito Alonso tried to put order before the impotence of his hosts to stop the rival’s game.

The exrojillo Nemanja Radovic was the only one who seemed to assume what was happening on his old track and he was trying to keep his team in the game with up to a dozen points, when each of his teammates had only been able to score one basket.

The rhythm was not lowered by the hands that were approaching the twenty points advantage that he reached with a triple Barreiro (39-19) when there were still four minutes to go to the dressing room.

The trend did not change and, although with some ups and downs, the rojillos managed to keep their rival at a distance to go to rest with a reassuring 53-33.

The Murcian seemed to come out of the dressing room a little more toned than the locals and quickly cut up to seven points ahead but Seeley’s success with seven consecutive points at stake plus one from Brussino seemed to restore tranquility to the rojillos.

In fact they had twenty points again to face the final ten minutes, but what they did not have was the inspiration of a Frankamp, until then almost unpublished, that in four minutes he scored 14 points, including four triples.

The ghosts of the reds made an appearance before the effectiveness of a single man who did not quite manage to counteract his effectiveness.

The perfection lasted at the highest level only a few minutes, in fact a triple marked with just over two minutes to go (91-81) could have put the rojillos into crisis that ended up holding on to Benzing’s points and two triples from Ennis.