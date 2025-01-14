Zaragoza closes a good year 2024 in transport of goods. Zaragoza airport has consolidated its third position in Spain as a cargo shipping and receiving point after grow 39.7% over 2023.

From January to December of last year, it added 181,409 tons transported. A figure that places it only behind the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, which registered 766,818 tons, which represents an increase of 19.2% more compared to 2023, and the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, with 181,688 tons, that is, 16.1% more.

Precisely, the Zaragoza airport shortens distances with the Barcelonanregistering a difference of only 279 tons in the same period. Besides, separates itself from Vitoria Airportwhich totaled 70,490 tons, experiencing a drop of 1.7% in 2024 and which occupies fourth place in Spain.

The good evolution in cargo at the Zaragoza airport contrasts with that recorded in passengers which, although positive, has experienced a much more moderate increase. Specifically, in 2024, 694,355 travelers passed through Zaragozawhich represents an increase of 1.3%. Among the passengers, it stands out that 689,639 were commercial and, of them, 432,224 have been international, which implies an increase of 3% over last year.

As to landing and takeoff movementsZaragoza airport has grown by 6.8%, reaching 10,378 flights. Commercial activity stands out, with a total of 8,571, with a growth of 9.1% over 2023. Of these, 6,202 were international movements, exceeding the data for 2023 by 11.4%.

These are data that are still far from the activity of the main airports in Spain and that reflect slight growth despite having registered a month of December in which a record has been reached monthly in passengers with a total of 54,624, growing 9.1%.

In December, there was also an 11.8% increase in movements, with a total of 813 operations, as well as merchandise traffic, which, once again, is the one with the best evolution with a growth of 16.5% in relation to December 2023 when reaching 13,154 tons.