ONCE OF CARTAGENA

Ladies and gentlemen, today, with him Ephesus risking half life: RUBÉN CASTRO DOES NOT PLAY !! Carrión once again condemns his top gunner (and fourth of the entire Second) to the bench. And, be careful, the revolution does not end there: it also changes the goalkeeper. Outside Chichizola; Marc Martínez returns. There are two more novelties: Andújar and José Ángel enter by Raúl Navas (suspended) and Clavería.

Cartagena lineup: Marc Martínez; Antoñito, Andújar, Datkovic, Fornés; De Blasis, Azeez, José Ángel, Cayarga; Elady and Cristian.