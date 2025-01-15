New urban planning operation in Zaragoza. The City Council has taken the first steps to process two partial modifications to the PGOU, which concern Vía Hispanidad and Montecanal, in order to obtain income of more than 67 million of euros with which to finance part of the works in the neighborhoods of the Aragonese capital.

Specifically, the city Government will take the two modifications of the PGOU to the Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Energy and Housing Commission next Monday, which must be put to an initial vote.

One of the proposed modifications focuses on the current public equipment plot located in Via de la Hispanidad, 32-38where the skate park sports facilities and the García Traid Municipal Football Field managed by the Hernán Cortés Junquera Football Club are located.

This operation will allow changing land uses creating a residential plot of 6,742.08 square meters (40,000 square meters of buildable area) for about 330 or 470 free homesdepending on the size, and another of green areas of 6,278.81 square meters, with which it is intended to obtain, through a public tender, some income over 50 million of euros.

All public spaces will be moved before construction begins. The 10,500 square meter municipal facilities are located on the Teniente General Gutiérrez Mellado walkway and have an artificial grass 11-a-side soccer field (convertible into two transversal 7-a-side soccer fields) and a second exclusive 7-a-side soccer field. With the change of location , the new municipal sports center will be located on a plot of 21,660 square meters in the South District, between Casablanca Avenue, Illustration Avenue, and Mago Street of Oz and the Camino de Valdespartera.

In addition, there will be two 11-a-side football fields (100×61 meters each) and another for 7-a-side football (53×35 meters), a central porch, a service building and another for changing rooms. A total of 8 changing rooms are contemplated, another 4 for referees, a first aid kit, laundry, cafeteria bar with kitchen, warehouses and multipurpose rooms.

Zaragoza Deporte already has an item in the 2025 budget to develop the skatepark relocation project, which will be moved to the surrounding area, 600 meters from the current one and less than 10 minutes walk away.either. In this case, the space will go from 1,500 square meters to 6,990 square meters, in the parking lot next to Canal Park, between Gómez Laguna Avenue and Mauricio Aznar Muller Road.

The preliminary project also proposes a large multidisciplinary sports space with triple basket, calisthenics, skills circuit, place for associations, pumptruck, skatepark, kiosk, stage, pergolas and perimeter fencing.

Montecanal

The other partial modification of the PGOU is carried out on 51,886 free square meters in area G-89-2in the northwest of Montecanal, between Gómez Laguna Avenue and San Juan Bautista de la Salle Road. These are the lands framed between the neighborhood, the La Salle Santo Ángel School, the Zaragoza Pádel Club, the Bosque de los Zaragozanos and the Punto Limpio de Gómez Laguna.

All these spaces will not see their situation altered. Only the empty lands will now be classified and incorporated into the City Council to which some income of more than 17 million euros.

The objective is to allocate 24,730.94 square meters to lucrative uses. That is, 19,823 square meters for 70 free single-family homes2,657 square meters for 30 protected public housing; and 2,250 for tertiary (hotel, office, business…).

In addition, there will be another 27,155 square meters for public facilities. In this way, 8,067 square meters will be for green areas2,400 square meters for a public plot of social equipment, and 16,687 square meters for public roads.

For the creation of all this space The remaining more than 22,000 square meters will be used that were removed from the operation to promote La Nueva Romareda and that will now be relocated to this empty urban space to obtain the calculated benefits.