Zaragoza, second worst visitor, healed part of this injury in the La Rosaleda jacuzzi and took three fundamental points that took him out of relegation thanks to a first half full of offensive and calamitous success on the part of Malaga in the defensive aspect. James and Vigaray, with two superb headers, depressed Pellicer’s men for whom their final reaction and Luis Muñoz’s goal were not enough. to alter the annoyance that for this team is to play at home where they have only added eleven points out of 36 possible, winning only two games, the last one on October 22 against Sporting. Zaragoza continues to grow with JIM.

The game was facing for Zaragoza in a play originating from a bad throw-in by Cristo intercepted by French. Vigaray goes for his band and yields to Narváez. The Colombian assists James, who, attentive to the play, after getting ahead of Alexander, crosses head away from Soriano to score the 0-1. It was the eleventh minute and Malaga began to suffer at home. At 22 ‘the defense of five again played a trick on Pellicer’s men. A serious placement error is taken advantage of by Eguaras to put a golden ball to Narváez who, incomprehensibly, sends out when the 0-2 was chewed and Soriano was sold.

A respite for Málaga who was looking for the Ratón portal, which, at 32 ‘sent a great header from Caye to corner. On the contrary, Zaragoza gave problems, especially because of its right wing that was a drain. Again Vigaray left Christ, but Alegría did not finish off his death pass and on the next play, Again, Mouse prevented the 1-1, this time to Yanis.

Every lateral foul is as if it were a penalty for Málaga. Almost in the last play of the first half, Bermejo’s launch was placidly headed to goal by Vigaray with Juan Soriano making the statue. Zaragoza doubled their advantage. It is the twelfth time that the Pellicer team fits into this type of strategy, obviously poorly worked.

After the restart Pellicer tried to readjust his disastrous defense. Zaragoza, patience, work and no risk. JIM’s plan was a classic: the best news is no news. Once again, the rear almost gave Malaga another upset with another colossal mismatch where Ismael took out a distant launch from Francho under the sticks. At 74 ‘Chavarría headed off a great serve from Cristian. Malaga was pressing. He has seldom made a goalkeeper work like here with Ratón or thrown so many corners (eleven no less). But without aim and with errors behind you cannot go through life in football.

Pellicer’s men, with an open grave, get into the game with a long-distance shot from Luis Muñoz that sneaks through the squad. A great goal that gave the locals hope of a miracle. In vain. New defeat in Malaga that brings him back to harsh reality and relief for a Zaragoza whose only victory was… due to an improper alignment by Alcorcón. This is how generous this Malaga is in its lar.