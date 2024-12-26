Zaragoza’s budget for 2025 contemplates a global investment of 124 million of euros. A figure that rises to 155 million euros in the consolidated budgetwhich means a 26% increase.

These are the figures left in the investment section of the Zaragoza budget, presented today and which has the support of Vox, within which the important and strategic projects for the city such as the new La Romareda football field or the performance on the Huerva River.

However, there are also other items contemplated within the municipal accounts that will be carried out in the neighborhoods of Zaragoza. In fact, in this budget, all districts will have investments. And, what is going to be done in each neighborhood?

In the area of Actur-King Ferdinandseveral actions will be undertaken focused on the Water Park, as well as the Smart Sports City and the Parque Goya civic center.

In the district of The Almozaraitems are included for the La Aljafería Park kiosk, in addition to investments for the Etopia Smart City, CTML and Ludoteca and the senior center.

On his part for El Rabalthe actions will focus on reforming fire station 1, as well as actions on Isla Dragonera street, Parque Tío Jorge, in La Azucarera and on Avenida Cataluña. The industrial estates of Saint Elizabeth and the improvements in signage in this area of ​​Zaragoza will take up the investments, which will also be carried out on West Street.

However, it is the Helmet which takes up a good part of the actions as it is also one of the most degraded areas of the city. In this case, the planned actions include the remodeling of the Plaza del Pilar to fix the Goya fountain and remove the Cubo building. A new police station will also be built, work will be done on the fire station and fire museum, the shelter will be renovated and the shelter house will be updated.

Also included within the helmet are other actions in the PDM Alberto Maestro locker rooms, the Las Armas conditioning and the Zamoray Pignatelli performances, as well as more improvements around Aloy Sala and in lots and buildings in the Historic Center.

In the neighborhood of Delicaciesaction will be taken in the Civic Center, apart from carrying out the Avenues Plan and actions on Navarra and Valencia avenues. The passenger loading and unloading areas in Delicias will also be expanded.

In LookgoodIbón de Astún street and Lagos de Coronas and Ibón de Ayanet will concentrate the actions, which in the Oliver-Valdefierro district will focus on the Hispanidad civic center, on the urbanization and green areas in Area G56-13, on the adaptation of the Ronda Vía Hispanidad and in the repairs due to the torrential rains of July 2023.

Sport will mark the axes foreseen in the Southern District with new soccer fields, the new CDM Sur, apart from undertaking the Infant School in Arcosur. In Casablancaaction will be taken on the Camino de Herederos and the rehabilitation of the Parque de Los Incrédulos Kiosk will be carried out. Improvements will also be made to Escuelas Street.

There will be no shortage of projects in the district either. University in which the Music Kiosk rehabilitation will be carried out, performances in the Huerva River, the new La Nueva Romareda soccer field, apart from performing in the Botanical Garden and on Pedro Cerbuna Street.

in the area Centerthe 2025 budgets include the restoration of the Monument to the Sites, the Jesús y María School and the El Portillo urbanization. in the district Torrero-La Pazthe works on the Barranco de la Muerte and the burying of the medium voltage line in Pinares de Venecia will be carried out, in addition to developing the project for the ideas competition for the Parque Venecia cultural center. Other initiatives in this area are the Parque Venecia play center, the Senior Center in the old Torrero prison and the improvements to the Parque Venecia children’s school.

in the district Saint Josephthe actions go through the CMSS San José and the improvements in the connections between Tenor Fleta with Gil Morlanes, while in The Sources The Giesa-District 7 project will become a reality, in addition to undertaking various energy efficiency actions in the EI Pirañana. A clean spot will also be placed in Echegaray and Torre-Ramona, apart from creating natural spaces and improving Utrillas and Matadero streets, as well as Dr. Iranzo.

The rural neighborhoods are not left out of the 2025 budget. In this case, the items will focus on materializing actions linked to the La Cartuja Fire Station 5, the new extraordinary investment plan for rural neighborhoods, the Harinera de Casetas, the Torre de Santa Engracia de Movera, the Prior’s Cell in La Cartuja and the securing of the Alfocea slope. New equipment will also be made at the CMPA and the Huerta ZGZ brand will be promoted for local agri-food products.