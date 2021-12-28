Zaragocism does not lose faith and more than a thousand fans will cheer on Real Zaragoza this Sunday in the stands of Anduva in the first match of the second round of the Second Division championship against Mirandés, despite the rapid increase in COVID infections -19 for the Omicron variant.

The Aragonese club is about to exhaust the quota of 600 seats, at 25 euros, donated by Mirandés, to which must be added the 300 that have been sold by the Federation of Peñas del Real Zaragoza. Six buses have been chartered – four by the club and two more by the supporters -, although the majority will travel to Miranda de Ebro, 200 kilometers away from Zaragoza, in private cars.

And these 900 followers must be joined by those who buy their tickets at the same Anduva ticket offices, whose prices range between 25 and 35 euros.

The Mirandés field has a capacity of 5,759 spectators.