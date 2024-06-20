Zara delays the start of the season summer sales 2024 but it confirms the date like the other Inditex brands.
Although it was planned that the Zara summer sales will begin this Thursday, June 20, the start of the sales It will start on Wednesday, June 26.
It should be noted that the sales will begin first when purchasing in your application, in addition, not only Zara will have discounts but also the other brands of the Inditex group such as Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho.
The Zara sales They will begin on June 26 at 2:00 p.m. (CDMX) in their applicationone hour later online and until June 27 in physical stores.
Some brands that have already started their discount season are Sfera, H&M, Scalpers, Bimba y Lola, Women’secret, among others.
I studied journalism at the University of Guadalajara. I am a web reporter at DEBATE, I cover the daily events of Jalisco, Aguascalientes and Guanajuato. I write about topics that concern Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tlajomulco, Tlaquepaque, El Salto and the interior of the state. My journalistic work is focused on gender, disappearances, security, Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office, Jalisco Government, 2024 elections in Jalisco, Light Train, Guadalajara Airport and Guadalajara Zoo. Support with the states of Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, where I cover the 2024 electoral process and security events. In addition, I write in the Health sections as well as Style and Life, in which I follow topics from the WHO, the Ministry of Health, epidemics and pandemics; family psychology, couple relationships, education, health problems, mental health, physical well-being, beauty tips, feng shui, stress and work well-being. I am available at email [email protected]
