Zara delays the start of the season summer sales 2024 but it confirms the date like the other Inditex brands.

Although it was planned that the Zara summer sales will begin this Thursday, June 20, the start of the sales It will start on Wednesday, June 26.

It should be noted that the sales will begin first when purchasing in your application, in addition, not only Zara will have discounts but also the other brands of the Inditex group such as Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Oysho.

The Zara sales They will begin on June 26 at 2:00 p.m. (CDMX) in their application one hour later online and until June 27 in physical stores.

Some brands that have already started their discount season are Sfera, H&M, Scalpers, Bimba y Lola, Women’secret, among others.