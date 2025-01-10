The Spanish group Inditex, which brings together well-known brands such as Zara, Stradivarius, Pull&Bear or Bershka, has made an important decision in France, specifically, to close three of its stores, located in the same town: “We inform our customers that this store will permanently close its doors on Saturday, January 11 at 7:00 p.m.”, could be read on large posters.

This is what the French media reports Next Plz, which has indicated that there are three stores affected: one from Zara, another from Bershka and another from Stradivarius, all of them located in the French city of Saint-Nazaireinside the Ruban Bleu shopping center since 2008.

“The stores are doing well, Zara’s turnover has increased by 10% every year since 2018”

In addition to the customers, who are left without the presence of these three legendary Spanish fashion brands in their city, The most affected have been the workers of these three storeswho do not understand the reason for the closure: “The stores are doing well, Zara’s turnover has increased by 10% every year since 2018,” indicates Jean-Michel Sarget, former director of the shopping center.

“Overnight, you get an email from HR telling you it’s over,” he laments. In addition, store workers must be subject to a “confidentiality clause” and they cannot say anything about it, as reported by several French media, which have tried to interview the affected employees.

For their part, the managers affirm that their “main objective continues to be the preservation of employment” for these workers, who have been offered the possibility of transfer to other Inditex stores.

The reason why Inditex closes its stores

There is no doubt that many brands, especially retail brands, have suffered a hard crisis blow during the recent year 2024, with bankruptcies and store closures by many legendary companies. However, It is well known that this is not Zara’s outlook.

In fact, the reason why Inditex is closing these three stores is because of its constant evolution towards a modern store model that, in this case, was not possible: “These store concepts no longer correspond to the current expression of their respective brands on terms of services, size and image and therefore can no longer offer our customers the level and standards of experience to which we aspire,” the group says in a statement.

In this way, it seems that the size of the stores located in this shopping center would limit the services that Zara now offers, as is the case of the click and collect, which makes them obsolete.