Created to welcome the new year of the snake, Zara and the Chinese brand AO Yes have joined forces to launch a pioneering capsule collection on the market. With a color palette starring neutral tones such as grey, white or black, the new collection also includes some touches of red with small details in garments such as wide-cut skirts and pants, dresses and some coats in denim fabric.

“Where tradition meets modern style”, They publish on networks from AO Yes, by sharing several of the campaign images. The new capsule, which combines tradition with a more contemporary style, is now available exclusively in mainland China, in selected stores of the brand and on its e-commerce platform.

This association joins the wide series of collaborations of the main chain of Galician group founded by Amancio Ortega with other big names in fashion. Among its most notable recent links is its collaboration with the Italian designer Stefano Pilati or the creation of a second capsule with the British stylist Harry Lambert.

The company has expanded its presence in the local digital platforms. Entered new e-commerce channels, such as Douyin last year and J.D. this year, adjusting to the diversification of purchasing habits.









Inditex It has also invested heavily in live-streaming e-commerce, a strategy tested in China that has been gaining fans around the world. Zara’s live streaming sessions often attract more than a million spectatorsgiving you the opportunity to connect directly with a new generation of customers. According to its latest published financial data, the group based in Arteixo (A Coruña) chaired by Marta Ortega recorded an increase in turnover of 7.2% during the first half of its 2024 financial year, reaching a turnover of 18,065 million euros.