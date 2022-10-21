The platform, which will be launched on November 3, will be available through Zara’s stores, website and mobile app.

This is the first time that Inditex, the fashion group that owns Zara, has offered a resale service. The company said that the initiative will contribute to reducing waste and consumption of raw materials, without clarifying whether it will expand the service to other markets.

The Spanish brand’s Zara Pre-On platform will bring the success that has been achieved in sales of Zara’s used clothing on other online platforms and among shoppers on social networks such as Instagram.

Zara is already offering customers the option to donate its clothes to charity in several markets.

Zara UK customers will also be able to find repairs for any Zara used clothing from any season, and shoppers can organize online or in-store.

Inditex has 100 stores in the UK, of which 60 are Zara stores.