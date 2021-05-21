A closed Zara store in Caracas, in a 2019 image. JUAN BARRETO

The Inditex group, made up of, among others, the brands Zara, Mango, Bershka, Oysho, Massimo Dutti and Pull & Bear, has decided to leave Venezuela. The information has been leaked from sources linked to the administration of the Spanish group’s stores in the South American country, although it has not been made official by the parent company in Madrid. The last five stores that were left, of the 22 that were once in Venezuela, have covered the company logos and their employees have been ordered to finish off the contents of the merchandise.

After having been a flourishing business in Venezuela, where the group landed just over two decades ago, Inditex’s businesses spent several years resisting a complex economic situation: currency crisis and difficulties in importing; onerous fines; hyperinflation during the last three years; and a general downturn in the economy that resulted in a decrease in the company’s profits due to lack of sales. Day-to-day business operations were further complicated by the arrival of the pandemic and quarantine restrictions.

Inditex had respected the multiple restrictions imposed by the governments of Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, with strategies similar to other multinationals still present in the country: shut up, hold out and wait for better times, in the face of a traditionally profitable market like Venezuela.

Inditex’s difficulties in Venezuela deepened as the Government increased its control over the economy in 2007. From that moment, Chavismo abandoned its traditionally permissive attitude towards the private sector, to adopt another one. conflictive and much less tolerant with the businessman in the revolutionary framework.

Thus the conflicts with the state offices related to the fixing of prices or taxes grew. Like other private companies in the country linked to trade, from 2013 Zara had to endure the famous – and at times not friendly – State price control operations, which concentrated on merchants the responsibility for the increase in prices and imposed severe punishments, such as fines or closures, for those it considered to be violators of the rules.

The last straw for Inditex in Venezuela was the scandal linked to the Venezuelan airline Plus Ultra, owned by the Venezuelan businessman Camilo Ibrahim, who in turn is the owner of the local franchises and manages Inditex’s businesses in the country.

This line, which runs a well-known route between Spain and Venezuela, was widely criticized for receiving financial aid to maintain its operations in Spain from the State Society of Industrial Participations. Although Ibarahim is a low-profile businessman and has no known political affiliation, his businesses have clearly prospered in the Nicolás Maduro years.

Inditex’s numbers in Venezuela became very satisfactory in the first decade of the century and its products were very popular. In 2004, Hugo Chávez accused Inditex of committing tax fraud, although the complaint did not reach any major. In 2007, the Phoenix World Trade company, owned by Ibrahim, assumed the representation of the company’s brands through the corporate franchise scheme. Until a few months ago, Inditex had 15 commercial premises present in Venezuela.

