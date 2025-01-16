Zara has established itself as a benchmark for retail stores in recent years.that is why it is one of the favorite brands of millions of people who want to dress with style at affordable prices. Its influence on the industry is undeniable and the steps it follows to grow in the sector include new and original ideas. That is why, part of his commercial strategies, are the collaborations he made with the emblematic designer and former creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, Stefani Pilati, or the famous nineties model, Kate Moss.

Part of the entities that make up the world of fashion are also other textile companies. For this reason, the leading company of Inditex got on the collaboration boat, like H&M did with Mugler or Adidas with Gucci. In this case, with your first capsule collection of 2025 with and wander, a Japanese brand that specializes in high-quality outdoor clothing.

Zara and wander 2025 D.R.

This is a set of winter pieces focused on the woman who likes to dress well, even in rural areas or cold climates. The objective was key from the beginning: to offer a product that fuses, on the one hand, comfort and functionality and, on the other hand, striking colors and trend.





What are the pieces in the new collection like?

Zara and wander 2025 D.R.

The range is made up of padded jackets, waterproof coats, sweaters and knitted pants. At the same time, the textures make up fleece linings, zippers on the pockets, padded boots and accessories such as bags and fanny packs. The predominant colors are within a palette of dark grays, beige, greens, oranges and warm tones.

With a close relationship to ‘street style’, they are designed to be worn both in urban streets and in the open air of the mountains. As indicated by the philosophy of Keita Ikeuchi and Mihoko Mori, founders of and wander, these garments They seek ‘functionality’ through freedom and serenity.

Zara and wander 2025 D.R.

One detail is sustainability, since they were made with recycled materials and they also manufactured with ‘eco’ technology. This with the purpose of providing a commitment linked to the environment.





What are the prices?

Zara and wander 2025 D.R.

Prices vary, depend on the product, and are designed to emphasize affordability. For example: jackets, jackets and raincoats range from 160 euros, boots and pants 70 euros and sweaters 30 euros. It should be noted that they will be available on the official Zara website from this Thursday, January 16.

In fact, They will be the ‘must have’ of this season, for the result of the combination of two influential avant-garde houses that made a versatile collection possible. Ideal for everyone the ‘it girls’ who know about fashion and want to dress spectacularly at any time and place.

