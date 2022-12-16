El Pais: Zara founder Amancio Ortega buys Kiara residential skyscraper in Seattle

Amancio Ortega, a Spanish entrepreneur and founder of the Zara chain of stores, acquired a residential skyscraper in the United States through his company. The purchase cost him several hundred million dollars. El Pais.

According to sources, Ortega was in possession of the 40-story Kiara tower in Seattle. It was built in 2018, reaches a height of 133 meters, and inside there are 461 apartments. Ortega paid $322.7 million (more than 20.8 billion rubles). He also gave away $11.25 million in back taxes.

The apartments in the tower differ in footage. The largest penthouse with an area of ​​278 square meters was commissioned in 2020 for almost 20 thousand dollars a month. It has a terrace with seating area overlooking the city. Residents also have at their disposal a gym, a dog play area, parking and charging stations for electric vehicles.

