Zara announced this week that it will enter the resale market. Customers will be able to resell their clothes purchased from the brand and schedule repairs on the company’s website or app.

Initially, the service will operate in the UK from 3 November. Sellers will have to take pictures and post product information. Repairs include replacement of buttons and zips and seams.

According to the brand, the proposal is to help customers prolong the life of clothing and achieve a circular behavior of the products.

