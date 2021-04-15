Buyers are outraged by the new “inappropriate” advertising campaign of the Spanish mass-market clothing manufacturer Zara. The corresponding discussion unfolded on the portal Mumsnet…

A forum user under the nickname PenguinBarnotBird posted three photos from the brand’s children’s catalog. So, in the first frame, a young model is sitting on the steps in a bodysuit with a floral print. At the same time, her bare legs are bent at the knees.

In addition, the second photo shows another girl in the same suit and yellow cardigan sitting on a motorcycle seat. The third model, in turn, posed in a blue crop top and leggings of the same color. In the photo, she is posing reclining on a mattress, legs spread out in different directions.

“I was looking for summer shoes for my daughter on the Internet and came across these pictures. They made me feel uncomfortable. Although this is an attempt to make fashionable shots for children’s clothing, such poses of small children seemed inappropriate to me, ”the woman signed the post.

Netizens agreed with the author of the publication and cursed the advertisement in the comments. “These photos are completely inappropriate. I am really interested in parents who allow their children to pose for such images “,” I agree, in all the pictures my eye focused on the child’s crotch “,” I agree with you, these poses are still indecent, “they said.

Earlier in April, a user under the nickname world.shaker published a video in which he talked about the problems of sexism using the example of his little daughter. “We bought a jumpsuit for our newborn daughter, and it said, ‘Sorry boys, dad says no dates.’ I wonder who, in their opinion, was going to meet with our newly born child, ”the man was indignant.