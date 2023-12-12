New controversy for Zara, forced to withdraw an advertising campaign after being accused of ''offending the Palestinians'' victims of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip. To be contested by Palestinian activistswho had called for a boycott of the Spanish brand's clothing, were some photos where models can be seen among the rubble and limbless mannequins wrapped in white bags. ''A morbid scene'', the protesters had denounced, according to whom reference was made to the Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip, making fun of them. Or in any case using an ''unacceptable symbolism''.

Zara, for its part, defended itself by stating that the photos in questionfor the advertising campaign ''The Jacket', had been taken before the attack launched by Hamas against Israel and the ensuing war. The clothing brand however decided to remove the photographs from social media.

“The campaign, conceived in July and photographed in September, features a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor's studio and was created with the aim of showcasing handmade clothing in an artistic context. Unfortunately some customers they felt offended by these images and saw in them something very far from what was intended”, we read in a note released by the clothing house. Zara regrets this misunderstanding and “reaffirms its profound respect for everyone ''.