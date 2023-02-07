Marriage in sight for Zappacosta, who obtained the YES from his Camilla. Thanks to the great party organized for the occasion, with an offer that could not be refused…

Valentine’s Day is approaching, but someone has decided to anticipate the romantic moment, with the fateful proposal. This is the case of Zappacosta from Atalantino, who published his marriage proposal to Camilla on social media. A proposal in grand style, with a party organized just for the occasion. The girl said yes, and therefore the two will soon be married.

A party born from an idea of ​​Martina Zanga, companion of another former Atalantino, Andrea Conti, now in force at Sampdoria, who helped Zappacosta in organizing the event. A party after which the lawyer Camilla just couldn’t say no…

