Balitsky: the best Soviet practices will be applied for the development of the Zaporozhye region

The authorities of the Zaporozhye region will apply the successful Soviet experience to develop the region’s economy. This is stated in the relevant development program of the region. RIA News.

According to the interim head of the region Yevgeny Balitsky, the decision is based on the best practices of the Soviet experience, in which the economy grew by 15 percent per year, combined with a market, entrepreneurial model.