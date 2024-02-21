Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was disconnected from the last external power line

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant lost contact with its last external backup power line on Tuesday. About it reports IAEA head Rafael Grossi.

“Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has lost contact with the last backup external power line and is receiving the electricity it needs through a single 750 kV line, again undermining the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site,” he said on the IAEA page.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuriy Shvytkin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue to fire at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

He noted that the Russian side is taking all possible measures to protect the energy facility and prevent an accident and environmental disaster due to shelling.