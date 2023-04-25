On April 25, Advisor to the General Director of the Rosenergoatom Concern, Renat Karchaa, announced that work at the Zaporozhye NPP (ZNPP) would be completely transferred to Russian standards by 2030.

“Plans for modernization and development are quite ambitious. Currently, the processes of analysis, specification and preparation of the relevant production processes for launch are underway. I think the transfer of the Zaporozhye NPP to Russian standards will take place by 2030,” he said in an interview. TASS.

Karchaa noted that the process of transition to the RF standards is currently going actively and consistently. According to him, Ukraine invested in the development of ZNPP only in words, but not in fact, which also needs to be borne in mind.

As Karchaa stressed, the transition to Russian standards will take about seven years, also because there are a lot of nuances in the nuclear sector. He explained that this time will be spent on the formation of the characteristics of production activities, corporatism, as well as the formation of a new level of self-awareness and role for people. This applies not only to social aspects, but also to regulations that meet Russian standards.

In addition, Karchaa said that the project is “so far very expensive” for Russia. Since investments are required not only for the station itself, but also for the city, including people.

“We didn’t come for land – there is enough land in Russia anyway. And not behind a nuclear power plant – and in this sense, everything in our country is in perfect order, there is not even a hint of a shortage of nuclear power generation capacities. We have come to the people. We came to help them,” Karchaa added.

Earlier, on April 21, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi expressed concern about the situation in the ZNPP area due to shelling, which experts recorded almost daily.

On the same day, Russian servicemen protecting the ZNPP destroyed more than 70 drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using anti-drone guns.

On April 8, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said that there were chances to reach an agreement on ensuring the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, but they were not great.

At the same time, Ulyanov said that Grossi was not delaying, but was trying to “calibrate” the ZNPP security initiative to speed up its implementation.

On April 5, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia continues to work on the parameters for creating a security zone around the ZNPP, but this dialogue is not developing easily. According to her, the main obstacle in this matter is the position of the Kyiv authorities, who are not ready to commit themselves not to attack the station and support the IAEA.

At the same time, an attack drone of the Polish production of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fell near the ZNPP. The commander of the unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, who ensures the security of the station, noted that, judging by the location of the wreckage of the drone, the target of the attack was the ZNPP infrastructure.

Prior to this, on March 30, Karchaa announced that the number of ZNPP employees would increase to 4.5 thousand people by the end of April.

Zaporozhye NPP is the largest NPP in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity. The object came under the control of Russia following the results of the referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation.

The power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff since the beginning of September 2022. The mission of the organization arrived at the Zaporizhia NPP after shelling of the territory of the plant by Ukrainian troops.