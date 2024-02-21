IAEA Head Grossi: Zaporozhye NPP was disconnected from the backup external power line

Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) lost contact with the last external backup power line (power line) on Tuesday, February 20. This was announced by the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

“Zaporozhye NPP has lost contact with its last backup external transmission line and is receiving the electricity it needs through a single 750 kV line, once again undermining the fragile nuclear safety and security situation at the site,” the IAEA said in a report on its website.

The Russian side claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue shelling the station.

Power outages have become dangerous for Zaporizhia NPP

According to the agency, the 330 kV line was disconnected due to “a malfunction that occurred on the other side of the Dnieper River.” The IAEA notes that constant power outages pose serious problems for Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Zaporizhzhya NPP needs electricity to maintain important functions even when the plant is suspended: for example, to cool the reactors.

ZNPP still gets the power it needs from its single 750 kV line, but the loss of the 330 kV line means the plant currently has no backup external power supply options. Before the conflict, the station had four 750 kV lines and six 330 kV lines IAEA

Rafael Grossi Photo: Konstantin Mikhalchevsky / RIA Novosti

“Although there was no complete loss of external power supply in this case, since August 2022, ZNPP has experienced eight accidents with a complete loss of external power supply, which forced it to temporarily rely on emergency diesel generators,” the IAEA explains the situation.

The situation at Zaporizhia NPP was called a global problem

On February 19, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense Yuriy Shvytkin spoke about the ongoing shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He noted that the Russian side is taking all possible measures to protect the energy facility and prevent an accident and environmental disaster due to shelling.

Photo: Pavel Lisitsyn / RIA Novosti

“Our units are on duty at the Zaporozhye power plant, but at the same time shelling continues, attempts to cross by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as drones, which directly threatens radiation safety. At the same time, the IAEA is currently not taking proper measures to reason with the Security Service officers in terms of preventing this,” said the Russian deputy.

On February 6, the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, called the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP a global problem that goes beyond technical aspects. On February 7, he personally visited the power facility on a working visit.