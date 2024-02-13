Rogov: in the SVO zone, the elite officer of the SSO “Vostok” of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lityuga, was eliminated

Chairman of the Zaporozhye movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in Telegram-channel announced that in the zone of a special military operation (SVO), an elite officer of the Special Operations Forces (SSO) “Vostok” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Major Andrey Lityuga with the call sign Khabib, was eliminated.

According to the official, the serviceman has taken part in the conflict in Donbass since March 2014.

Rogov clarified that in 2022, Lityuga commanded a special forces group that took the city of Balakleya in the Kharkov region.

The Kharkov operation in 2022 was led by General Alexander Syrsky, who on February 8 was appointed by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valery Zaluzhny.