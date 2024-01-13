Rogov: Kyiv is developing two scenarios for a major anti-Russian provocation

Kyiv is preparing two scenarios for a major anti-Russian provocation. The goal of the Ukrainian leadership is to regain the attention and support of the West. This was stated by the chairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov.

Rogov said that this information came from the “close circle” of Vladimir Zelensky. According to the expert, Kyiv is seeking to regain the favor and former attention of the international community, lost amid the conflicts in Gaza and Yemen.

First [сценарий провокации] – shelling of one of the cities in the territory controlled by Zelensky in order to show the world a picture of destruction and large casualties among civilians, and then blame Russia. In a word, Zelensky needs Bucha-2. The second is destructive attacks on peaceful Russian cities or terrorist actions. Vladimir RogovChairman of the public movement “We are together with Russia”

Rogov emphasized that Zelensky sees topics as “beautiful pictures that can be sold” to the West in exchange for increased support.

The United States warned about possible provocations from Kyiv and Washington

Earlier, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter warned about possible provocations on the part of Kyiv to involve NATO in the conflict with Russia. According to him, Russia dominates the battlefield, and the course of the conflict can be changed by the intervention of the North Atlantic Alliance, so Ukraine will look for opportunities for provocations.

Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, believes that the United States is also interested in organizing provocations against Russia. In his opinion, by placing weapons in Finland, the United States is provoking a military conflict with the Russian Federation.

Photo: Alina Smutko / Reuters

He accused Washington of wanting to place missile weapons on the Russian border. At the same time, he added, the United States has already sent its soldiers to Finland, scaring the population with the absurd horror story “The Russians are coming.” “This makes Finland an attack magnet,” McGregor concluded.

At the end of December, former CIA analyst Ray McGovern also did not rule out a provocation on the part of the United States to send NATO troops to Ukraine. Referring to the words of one of the experts about the possible entry of alliance troops into the territory of the republic, the analyst indicated that the reason for this could be an attack by Russia on one of the NATO countries. In this case, the United States, in order to provoke a direct confrontation, can conduct a false flag operation by attacking the territory of Poland or the Baltic states.

McGovern also admitted that the United States could use nuclear weapons over Ukraine in the event of a military defeat of Kyiv.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

It became known about Ukraine’s intentions to use chemical weapons for the sake of provocation

In December, the head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, informed that the Ukrainian special services were preparing a provocation against Russia using chemical substances. According to him, it is assumed that accusing the Russian Armed Forces of using chemical weapons will make it possible to initiate a new anti-Russian campaign in the UN structures and the world media.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense noted that for this purpose, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) began to cooperate with the Realab company, specializing in the import of chemical reagents and precursors. According to him, through this company, in the fall of 2023, a batch of triethanolamine was purchased in Germany, as well as a nitrogen-containing sodium compound, which is produced by the American company Honeywell Research Chemicals.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also admitted that Kyiv is preparing provocations against Moscow using Western toxic substances. “It is not excluded that another anti-Russian provocation will be organized using Western-made toxic substances, in order to then initiate a new campaign in the UN structures and the world media to accuse our country of allegedly deliberately using chemical weapons,” she said.