Karchaa: Zaporozhye NPP staff will be reduced for two days due to the threat of attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The management of the Zaporizhzhya NPP in Energodar decided to temporarily reduce the staff. This is due to the threat of attacks from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of the Rosenergoatom concern, reports Interfax.

“(Will – Note “Lenta.ru”) reducing the number of personnel to a level that will allow maintaining the safe operation of the ZNPP and compliance with all nuclear safety standards, due to the fear of another terrorist attack by Ukraine. Literally for two days,” Karchaa explained.

According to a representative of Rosenergoatom, cases of attacks by non-military drones in Energodar have recently become more frequent, first of all, they are trying to damage residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, most likely to “increase anxiety, organize social turbulence.” The risks of terrorist activity on the part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could increase in connection with the elections of the Legislative Assembly of the Zaporozhye region.

Earlier, Karchaa said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine make up to 10 attempts per day to attack the ZNPP with drones. According to him, the Ukrainian side is shelling nuclear power plants in order to identify vulnerabilities in the protection of the station.