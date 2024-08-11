Yashina: The threat of attacks from the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains in Energodar

The threat of attacks from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) remains in Energodar, the TASS Director of Communications of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) Evgeniya Yashina.

According to her, Ukrainian drones continue to fly over the city. “Let me remind you that drones fly over the territory of the station and the city every day,” Yashina said.

Shortly before this, the IAEA reported that it had received information about an attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The organization’s specialists will inspect the scene of the incident when it is safe to do so.