Director Chernichuk: IAEA inspectors were shown the consequences of the fire at Zaporizhzhya NPP

IAEA inspectors who are on the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP (ZNPP) were shown that the fire engulfed plastic elements in the cooling tower attacked by drones. Information in Western media about burning tires and fuel is untrue, the plant’s director Yuriy Chernichuk told journalists, writes RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Rosatom stated that the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was seriously damaged as a result of two direct strikes by Ukrainian drones; the resulting fire was extinguished by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Yesterday, during the fire, they (IAEA inspectors) were informed about what happened. They asked us to quickly show them this place, we brought them here this morning, showed them the remains of what was burning,” Chernichuk noted.

He also showed the aftermath of the fire to IAEA inspectors and told them about the design of the cooling tower. Chernichuk called media claims that tires were allegedly burning in the cooling tower speculation.

On August 11, the Governor of Zaporizhia Oblast Yevgeny Balitsky reported a fire at the Zaporizhzhya NPP cooling system facility as a result of the shelling of Energodar by the Ukrainian military. The fire was completely extinguished on Monday morning.

Earlier, Britain stated that the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant indicates panic on the part of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. In this way, the Ukrainian leadership is trying to attract attention and achieve not only the allocation of new military aid, but also the direct involvement of NATO in the conflict, according to diplomat Alastair Crook.