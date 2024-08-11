Governor Balitsky: Fire broke out during shelling of Zaporizhzhya NPP by Ukrainian Armed Forces

On Sunday evening, August 11, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). This was reported by the Governor of the Zaporizhzhya Region, Yevhen Balitsky.

A Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire at a cooling systems facility. The drone that attacked Zaporizhzhya NPP was presumably launched from the Kyiv-controlled city of Nikopol, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The nuclear power plant’s communications director, Evgeniya Yashina, clarified that all six units are currently not operating and are in a “cold shutdown” state. According to her, no one was hurt in the area of ​​the cooling tower.

This is the first time that Zaporizhzhya NPP has been so seriously damaged

As Yashina pointed out, the nuclear power plant had never suffered such serious damage before. At the same time, she pointed out that Ukrainian drones continue to fly over the city. “Let me remind you that drones fly over the territory of the plant and the city every day,” Yashina said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) responded to the situation by reporting that they had been notified of the attack. The organization said that their experts personally heard the sounds of explosions and saw smoke over the Zaporizhzhya NPP facility.

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Nuclear Terrorism

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of nuclear terrorism after the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. According to her, Kyiv decided to resort to such measures after the destruction of its own country and its people under the leadership of the collective West.

The Ukrainian authorities have also spoken out about the attack on the nuclear power plant. The country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky published footage of the fire, noting that radiation levels were normal. He also added that “a return to normalcy and complete safety” is only possible if Zaporizhzhya NPP is controlled by Kyiv.

The IAEA assessed the threat to nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhya NPP after the attacks

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said that he does not see any threats to the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. However, when commenting on the consequences of the strikes, he did not mention who exactly was responsible for the attack. The IAEA promised to later examine the consequences of the strike.