The Russian occupiers are working for export electricity to Russia from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The Ukrainian general staff denounced it on Telegram, relaunched by Ukrainska pravda.

According to reports, Russian forces are preparing to control two 750 kW lines to plan rehabilitation works in view of sending electricity to Russia. According to Ukrainska Pravda, the Russians would like to involve 150 Belarusian technicians in the work.