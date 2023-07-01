Volodymyr Zelensky denounces the risk that remains at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, given that Russia, claims the Ukrainian president, is technically prepared to cause a localized explosion at the site. Russian forces have reduced their presence at the plant, according to Ukrainian intelligence services. Among the first to leave the plant, three Rosatom employees in charge of directing the activities of the occupied plant.

NUCLEAR WEAPONS IN POLAND

The deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland could lead the country to use them, says the number two of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, in an interview with Tass. Polish Premier Morawiecki had announced Warsaw’s wish to join NATO’s Nuclear Sharing program in response to the deployment of tactical nuclear warheads in Belarus.

USA AND CLUSTER BOMBS

The Biden Administration Faces an Imminent Decision on theopportunity to supply Ukraine with controversial cluster bombs. “We have thought a lot about the Dual Purpose Improved Conventional Munition,” said General Mark Milley, chief of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, in statements to the National Press Club relaunched by the Washington Post. “There is a decision making process going on,” he added. The Post writes of contacts in recent weeks of officials of the Biden Administration, including of Defense, with Congress and allies opposed to the use of cluster munitions precisely to support the need for it on Ukrainian soil and provide guarantees on how they would be used. According to sources cited by the newspaper, the deputy adviser for national security, Jon Finer, has mobilized.

According to an intelligence assessment in January (at the time of the battle for Bakhmut) contained in a series of classified documents obtained by the Post, the US concluded months ago that cluster munitions could be an effective tool for the Ukrainian military. “They would probably – according to the document – increase the effectiveness” of the operations of the Kiev forces “against assault waves because one cluster munition has the same lethality as 10 155mm artillery pieces against grouped infantry units”. But if US President Joe Biden was against it at the time, now – writes the newspaper quoting various American officials – the White House is reviewing his position.

“We have always said that our security assistance would evolve according to the evolution of battlefield conditions and it continues to be so – said a source -. In recent weeks we have seen a growing need for cluster munitionsAlthough the State Department has long opposed it, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has withdrawn objections as the Pentagon awaits Biden’s decision, according to another source.

Concerns remain in the US administration about the effectiveness of cluster munitions on Ukrainian soil and the long-term risks they can pose to civilians. “They are indiscriminate and affect civilians – denounced Sarah Yager, Washington director of Human Rights Watch -. We are also talking about breaking a global law against the use of cluster munitions, at least for countries that believe in humanity even in times of war”.

The Department of Defense has not confirmed whether the US still produces cluster munitions and it is unclear what is still available in the arsenal for possible supply to Ukraine. According to US officials, both Moscow and – to a lesser extent – Kiev have used cluster munitions in the conflict triggered by the Russian invasion in February last year.