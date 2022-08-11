While news of attacks in the Zaporizhzhia area and the exchange of accusations between Ukraine and Russia on the responsibility for these attacks continue to be chased, ISIN (National Inspectorate for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection) tries to clarify the situation in the plant, as far as official sources are concerned, and on what could happen if the attacks continue and intensify.

What has happened in these days and the related consequences – According to what was declared by the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, in the communiqué of 9 August, there were two war actions which led, the first on 5 August, to damage the external power supply line, the second, on 6 August, includes parts of buildings in the area where spent nuclear fuel is stored dry. No damage to the fuel containers was reported while the area’s radiometric monitoring system was damaged. The Agency declares that, based on this information, there are no immediate risks to nuclear safety.

However, the situation continues to cause great concern, as some important elements remain compromised which contribute to ensuring the required high level of safety, in particular: the persistent unavailability of part of the external power supply network; the impossibility for the staff to manage the plant independently, given the occupation of the site, including the inability to access the emergency management center on the site; the absence of regular contacts with the competent regulatory authority.

What could happen – The barriers and safety systems of the plants, designed to withstand even serious events of anthropogenic and natural origin, can help prevent any significant releases of radioactivity into the environment even in the circumstances in which an act of war strikes and damages even vital parts of the central. On the other hand, such damage can induce the development of more serious accident scenarios characterized by damage to the reactor core and the containment structure, with significant releases of radioactivity into the environment.

Wenra and Herca, the associations of European bodies in the field of radiation protection and nuclear safety, have estimated that their consequences would require an evacuation within a radius of 20 km and shelter indoors within a radius of 100 km, therefore with an impact significant for the Ukrainian population. In this case, however, a precise modeling of the dispersion of the radioactive release would be required that takes into account the real conditions, in particular meteorological conditions. This is even more valid for longer distances affecting neighboring countries.

However, it should be pointed out that we are in a war scenario and that the power plants are not designed in any case in the event of serious warfare that would hit and seriously damage the containment structure of the reactors and possibly the reactors themselves. In such circumstances the radioactivity releases could be higher and the range of action in which protective measures can be taken extended. Hence the importance and the need for warfare in the area of ​​the plant to cease as soon as possible.

Obviously, in the case of Italy, according to the distance, Isin says, direct protective measures should not be foreseen in such hypothetical circumstances, but a modeling of atmospheric dispersion and careful radiometric monitoring.