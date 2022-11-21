Russians use Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant as ‘a military base’. This is what Petro Kotin, president of the Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom told The Economist. According to the magazine, there are at least 500 Russian soldiers at the plant, who have placed their armored vehicles in the turbine hall and in the personnel bunkers. More soldiers are stationed in the nearby occupied city of Enerhodar.

“The Russians use the facility as a military base. They know that no one from the Ukrainian side will bomb them, no one will attack them directly. It is a safe place for their military vehicles and staff,” Kotin said. The president of Ergoatom explained that the Russians wanted to feed the Crimean electricity grid with the Zaporizhzhia plant, but were unable to do so due to damage to the sub-stations caused by the fighting.