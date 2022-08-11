With theo smoke risesabove the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as if foreshadowing an impending catastrophe. Yesterday, pro-Russian authorities controlling the plant again accused Kyiv forces of bombing the plant in two separate attacks. “The Zelensky terrorists continue to shoot at the Zaporizhzhia station,” said Vladimir Rogov, a member of the pro-Russian council of the region, on his Telegram channel. According to Rogov, some rockets landed near depots loaded with radioactive waste, others near the fire station and the central administration office. Rogov then reassured that the radiation levels around the plant remain “normal”.

Instead, the Russians would be responsible for the attack according to the Ukrainian atomic energy agency Energoatom, which spoke of “several radiation sensors” damaged following the raids of the Moscow forces. “It is difficult even to imagine the extent of the tragedy that could happen if the Russians continue their actions there,” commented the attacks by Ukrainian interior minister Denys Monastyrsky, adding that the authorities are preparing for an eventual evacuation of the region. Even more gloomy are the words of Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, who drew a historical parallel with the Chernobyl catastrophe. “While the Soviet leadership has tried to hide the fact of the Chernobyl disaster and the true extent of its consequences, the Russian authorities are acting in a much more cynical and dangerous way,” the leader said.

For days now, the two sides of the conflict have accused each other of bombing the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March. For the Ukrainians, the Moscow forces are shielding themselves with the power plant, using it as a base from which to bomb enemy positions undisturbed. Just the day before yesterday, rockets from the plant would hit the Nikopol neighborhood, on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River. Fourteen victims, according to the toll of the Ukrainian authorities. According to Russian propaganda, however, the government of Kiev is willing to do everything to prevent the referendum on annexation to Russia that is being prepared in the region: if necessary also by unleashing a nuclear fallout. “The liberated territory of Ukraine is of no use to anyone but Russia,” reads the pro-Russian Telegram channel Starshe Eddy. Firmly aligned with Kyiv, the leaders of the G7 accused Moscow of “endangering the region” and demanded that control of the plant be returned to the Ukrainian authorities.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged the cessation of all military activity in the area around the nuclear power plant. “I urge the military forces of the Russian Federation and Ukraine to immediately cease all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the plant and not to target its facilities or surroundings,” said Guterres, a few hours before the Council of UN security, convened by Russia to discuss the emergency. A position, that of Guterres, also supported by the US State Department, which joined the demands to demilitarize the area. The Ukrainian authorities, on the other hand, accepted the proposal with skepticism. “We agree with any conditions that guarantee security, but we are not sure that Russia will consent to the demilitarization of the area,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Vladimir Gavrilov said in an interview. After a day of growing tension, the words of Rafael Grossi, the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (Aiea), sounded more calming, according to to which the plant does not present an “urgent threat”. He then added, however, that the situation could change at any time, reiterating the need for IAEA specialists to visit the facility as soon as possible..