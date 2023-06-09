The water in the Kakhovka dam reservoir is approaching the “critical” level below which it will no longer be possible to pump water for the cooling system of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. This is the alarm raised by the director general of the Ukrainian state company, Ukrhydroenergo, explaining that now the water level has dropped to 12.83 meters. “We are approaching the critical point: 12.70 metresunder which water cannot be pumped,” Igor Syrota wrote in Telegram.

Meanwhile, the president of the Ukrainian nuclear company Energoatom, Petro Kotin, said that the Zaporizhzhia cooling reserve remains at a maximum level of 16.6 meters, sufficient to meet the plant’s needs.