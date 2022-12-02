It is necessary to protect the Zaporizhzhia plant from bombing and “we’re almost there”, explained the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, in his speech at the Med Dialogues underway in Rome. “A proposal is on the table and has the objective of stopping the bombing of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe”, he explained, specifying that the situation “is evolving, but we are negotiating”

Why don’t I report those who bomb the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant if you know about it? “My goal is to protect the nuclear plant. If I start acting as a judge, the plant will not be protected”, explained Rafael Mariano Grossi later. “If there’s something I have to protect, it’s my mandate. I’m not in Ukraine to exercise personnel, but my mission as director general of the IAEA,” he stressed.