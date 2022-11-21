The IAEA will conduct an inspection today in the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after the site was bombed more than a dozen times over the weekend, to gauge the effects of the attacks. The explosions damaged buildings and equipment, though none “critically” for nuclear safety, the International Atomic Energy Agency said. Director General Rafael Grossi said the military forces behind the shelling were “playing with fire”, adding they “must stop immediately”. “Repeated shelling of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant site last night and this morning damaged buildings, systems and equipment, with some of the explosions occurring near the reactors,” the IAEA said in a statement.

The agency said the plant was hit by “more than a dozen explosions in 40 minutes,” though radiation levels at the site remained normal and there were no reports of casualties. Even the external power supplies to the plants, which were knocked out several times during the conflict, were not affected. Site management reported damage to several locations, including a radioactive waste and storage building, cooling basin sprinkler systems, an electrical cable to one of the reactors, condensate storage tanks, and to a connecting bridge with a other.

“Even if there was no direct impact on the plant’s main nuclear safety and security systems – said Rafael Grossi – the bombing was dangerously close. We are talking meters, not kilometers. Whoever is bombing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , he’s taking huge risks and gambling with a lot of people’s lives.”

ZELENSKY: “400 ATTACKS IN THE COUNTRY ON SUNDAY” – “Russian forces launched nearly 400 artillery strikes in eastern Ukraine on Sunday,” Volodymyr Zelensky underlined in his evening speech adding that “the fiercest battles took place in the Donetsk region. Although today there are fewer attacks owing to the worsening weather, the number of Russian bombing occasions unfortunately remains extremely high”.

Russia has moved troops to reinforce positions in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, after withdrawing from the southern city of Kherson. Referring to the Ukrainian positions in the south, the Ukrainian president said that the forces of Kiev “are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers”.