UKRAINE: IAEA, “REACTOR CASING DAMAGED IN RAID ON ZAPORIZHZHIA POWER PLANT”

The reactor casing of the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, was damaged by drones launched in recent hours by the Russian armed forces. This was declared by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, speaking of ''at least three hits against the reactor'' and a ''serious accident that has endangered nuclear safety'' '.

The attack on the plant, we read in a note from the IAEA, represents a clear violation of the five fundamental principles for the protection of the plant illustrated by Grossi to the United Nations Security Council in May last year. On X, the IAEA however underlined that the damage to the Russian-controlled plant ''did not compromise nuclear safety''.

In any case ''this is a serious escalation of nuclear safety risks that the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant must face. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must stop immediately,'' Grossi said in a statement. Russia denies responsibility for the attack and blames Ukraine.