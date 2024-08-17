Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/17/2024 – 15:24

The security of Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is deteriorating, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned on Saturday (17/08) after a drone strike hit a road between the two main gates of the facility.

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhia, is already being monitored on-site by IAEA observers. It is closed but needs external power to keep its nuclear reactors cool and prevent them from melting down.

Earlier, the Kremlin had accused Ukraine, without providing evidence, of planning an attack on Zaporizhia and later blamed it on Russia.

“We are witnessing another wave of insane Russian propaganda about alleged Ukrainian plans to use ‘dirty bombs’ or attack nuclear power plants. We officially refute these false allegations,” a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Attack on Zaporizhia comes as Ukrainian troops advance into Russian territory

The Russian accusation and attack on Zaporizhia come as Ukraine advances into Russian territory on the country’s northeastern border in an unprecedented move. The incursion by Kiev’s troops into Kursk, a Russian region that is also home to a nuclear power plant, has already entered its second week.

Earlier on Saturday, Rosatom, Russia’s nuclear agency, had also warned the IAEA about the dangerous situation at the Kursk nuclear power plant and the worsening situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops for more than two years.

According to the Russian news agency Interfax, Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev invited IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to personally come to the Kursk city of Kurchatov to inspect the plant.

According to Interfax, the risk of Ukrainian attacks is causing anti-aircraft alarms to sound several times a day in the area, and missile debris has even been found on the site of the plant. The same threat is also being repeated at the Zaporizhia plant, which is reportedly being targeted by attacks and repeated sabotage attempts, for which Moscow and Kiev have been blaming each other.

The IAEA had already warned of the risk to the Kursk nuclear power plant at the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive on August 6. Grossi called on both sides to respect nuclear safety rules in conflict areas in order to “avoid a nuclear accident that could cause serious radiological consequences”.

Russia accuses Ukraine of using NATO weapons in Kursk

On Friday, two important bridges for supplying Russian troops were destroyed in Kursk, in the Glushkov district.

Russian bloggers claim that one of the bridges was destroyed first by rockets fired by the American-made HIMARS system, and then by a glide bomb.

The United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, however, have already authorized the use of their weapons on the border.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of using Western weapons to attack civilian infrastructure in Kursk.

ra (Reuters, ots)