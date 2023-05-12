The situation around the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant comes to a head during the Ukraine war: Russia is withdrawing personnel, thereby increasing the security risk.

Zaporizhia – Ukraine’s Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is facing a “catastrophic shortage of qualified personnel”. The Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom warns of this. Russia plans to bring 2,700 power plant workers and their families to Russia. The background is the large-scale “evacuation” of numerous communities in the region by the Russian occupiers in response to the possible Ukrainian offensive. With this, Russia proves its “inability to guarantee the operation of the nuclear power plant”.

Normally, the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant has 11,000 employees. An Energoatom employee explained that around 6,000 to 6,500 people were still working in the power plant FAZ. Although all six blocks of the power plant are currently shut down, personnel will still be needed to operate the cooling systems and other safety precautions.

Russia is withdrawing 2,700 workers from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

However, it is unclear whether the “evacuated” employees left the nuclear power plant and the nearby town of Enerhodar voluntarily or whether they were forcibly abducted. The British newspaper reports The Guardians. According to Ukrainian information, the first employees to be relocated are those who, after the nuclear power plant was captured during the Ukraine warsigned employment contracts with the Russian Atomic Energy Agency Rosatom through Russia.

Some workers and their families have already been taken from Enerhodar to the Rostov region, reports the Ukrainian General Staff. Previously, Russia had forbidden the employees of the power plant to leave the region.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness

“Increasingly unpredictable”: How the IAEA assesses the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP

The Russian-appointed director of the nuclear power plant, Yuriy Chernichuk, denies the Ukrainian reports. The power plant’s operational personnel will not be evacuated and all safety regulations will be observed. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is concerned about the situation in Zaporizhia and warns against too few staff. A low staffing level endangers safety. Staff must be able to perform their duties and make decisions without undue pressure.

Russia is withdrawing personnel from the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant it occupies. (archive photo) © dpa

The situation is “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” said IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi loudly FAZ. “We must act now to avoid a serious nuclear accident and its consequences for the population and the environment.” The IAEA chief had previously warned of a “disaster”. The IAEA calls for a security zone around the nuclear power plant.

The background to the evacuation is the expected counter-offensive by Ukraine. According to military experts, Ukraine may focus on the region and attempt a breakthrough to the Sea of ​​Azov. As a result, the areas occupied by Russia near Crimea could be cut off from supplies. (ms)

List of rubrics: © dpa