A member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhya Province Administration, Vladimir Rogov, said that the operations of the Russian forces have begun to focus on the cities of “Orekhov” and “Gulyapoli” in Zaporizhya Province.

“The front is moving, especially in the directions of Orekhov and Gulyapoli,” Rogov told the Russian news agency “Sputnik”, noting that the towns are still under the control of Ukrainian forces “temporarily.”

According to Rogov, there are active clashes in these areas, stressing that “the initiative is in our hands.”

These two towns, which before the war each had about 15,000 inhabitants, are located respectively 65 km and 100 km southeast of Zaporizhia, the capital of the province of the same name and controlled by Ukrainian forces.

In its morning report, the Ukrainian army contented itself with saying that “more than 15 towns were targeted by Russian artillery” in the Zaporizhia region on Saturday.

Earlier, Russian media reported that the Russian armed forces launched a local counter-attack near the city of Orekhov and managed to take operational control of 4 towns located southwest and southeast of the city.

Meanwhile, last Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian military had “liberated” the town of Lobkovo, which is located about 25 kilometers from Orekhov.

Rogov, who heads the “We are with Russia” movement, had previously spoken of the intensifying battles between the Ukrainian forces and the Russian army near the city of Goliapoli.

Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel: “Today we advanced at the contact line in Zaporizhia, in addition to the Orekhov axis, and battles raged in Gulyapoli.”

A member of the Main Council of the Zaporizhya Province Administration added that the battles are still going on in the province, accompanied by the progress of the Russian forces and their control of a number of points along the entire front line.

Earlier, Rogov said, Russian forces are storming the positions of the Ukrainian forces on the contact line in the Zaporizhia region in Orekhov, Golyapoli and the village of Kamenskoye.

According to him, the Russian forces advanced during the day 7 kilometers, and the forces were able to penetrate the first line of defense of the Ukrainian forces in certain sectors of the Zaporizhia region.