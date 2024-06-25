Zapopan will offer up to 300 free cataract surgeriesat the General Hospital of Zapopan, known as Hospitalito, reported the Municipal Government.

The ‘Hospitalito Ve Por Ti’ program has as its priority objective older adults, since they are the main ones affected by cataracts.

The interim municipal president, Isaura Amador Nieto explained that they seek to offer this service for free so that the Zapopans have access, since in the private sector the operation has a cost of between 20 thousand to 30 thousand pesos.

“They are conditions that can be reversible, but many people They live under a condition of blindness because they do not have the economic resources necessary to be treated, that is why it is so valuable that we have the opportunity to access our Hospitalito and that they can be treated,” he declared.

The ‘Hospitalito ve por ti’ program has an initial budget of five million pesos that it seeks benefit 300 people not only with surgery and supplies but also with preoperative studies, specialty consultation, intraocular lens and healing material.

For his part, the general director of Health Services of the Municipality of ZapopanMiguel Ricardo Ochoa assured that at operate on older adults for cataractsother health difficulties are prevented.

“When cataract surgery reduces the risk of falls, it reduces the risk of generating dementia in older people, it is also important to give them back the ability to be productively stable, to give them back the ability to be productively stable, to give them back the opportunity to have a source of work. . It is also very enriching to see the people we have helped at the Hospitalito after their cataract surgeryhow they recover the ability to mobilize on their own,” he added.

In Mexico, 60 percent of the population over 70 years of age has cataracts, and annually 140 thousand people are added to this condition.

Some of the symptoms that can be taken into account when seeking professional attention for a diagnosis are: blurred vision or vision that simulates seeing through water, perception of less vivid colors, discomfort with light at night and vision alterations during the reading.

Interested persons should go to the General Hospital of Zapopanlocated at 500 Ramón Corona Street, in the Centro de Zapopanfrom Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. to schedule an assessment appointment and meet the following requirements:

– Assessment and diagnosis at the Hospitalito

– Check address in Zapopan

– Socioeconomic study of Social Work

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Ochoa Plascencia assured that this program is not only for older adults, but also for children or newborns.