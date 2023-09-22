It opens the registration to obtain a ‘Come home’ device in Zapopanwhich is used to locate elderly or disabled people in case they get lost.

“This program consists of granting a bracelet with location and NFC technology Near Field Communication (NFC), to people at high risk of getting lost,” explained the General Commissioner of Public Security of Zapopan, Jorge Alberto Arizpe García.

Interested persons must present yourself at the central offices of the DIF System, where your data will be taken, it is necessary to bring the following documents:

-Registration request.

-CURP.

-Copy of proof of address.

-Copy of the applicant’s official identification.

-Copy of official identification of the caregiver.

-Phone number of caregivers who can respond in an emergency.

-Medical certificate with a certificate or clinical summary that certifies the disability and/or medical condition that implies risks of disorientation and loss of the applicant.

-If it is considered necessary, a document proving the legal guardianship of the applicant will be required by the program operators.

-Commitment letter for the protection and care of the electronic device.

The Reception of documents will be from September 26 to 28 at the DIF Zapopan facilities located at 1151 Laureles Avenue, Unidad Fovissste neighborhood.