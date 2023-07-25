MUNICH (Reuters) – Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer announced his joining Borussia Dortmund, the competitor in the German Football First Division, on a four-year deal with arch-rivals Bayern Munich. The two clubs did not disclose the financial details of the contract, but German media reported that the 29-year-old signed with Dortmund in a deal worth 19 million euros. Zabitser, who has 71 international matches and is deputy captain of the Austria national team, joined Bayern from Leipzig in 2021 before being loaned to Manchester United last February. “I can’t wait to join the team and wear the Dortmund shirt,” Zabitser said in a statement. The discussions with the Dortmund coaching staff were excellent, and showed me how ambitious the club is in the coming years. I would like to do my part to make sure that Borussia Dortmund achieves its goals, and that it has every reason to celebrate something special with its fans again as soon as possible. Sabitzer scored and assisted on only two occasions in 54 appearances for Bayern, while at United he scored three times and provided one assist in 18 matches. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: “Marcel is an experienced player who has been playing at the highest international level for years. He fits perfectly with the character we were looking for… “Marcel is physically strong and also has a great ability to threaten goal. We are convinced that his personality will also become an important pillar for the team, and that he will help us become more effective in difficult matches.” Bayern won its eleventh consecutive title in the German First Division, dramatically in the last match of the season last May, snatching the title from Dortmund, who was looking for its first title in the German First Division in 11 years.