Several national artists have been affected by the protests and blockades that are registered in the country. One of them is the Zaperoko group, which was stranded in Arequipa, a region where flights have been suspended until further notice.

The leader of the orchestra, Jhonny Padilla, explained that they arrived in the White City on December 9 to give a concert; however, given the current political situation, they were forced to cancel all their concerts that they had agreed on these days.