Several national artists have been affected by the protests and blockades that are registered in the country. One of them is the Zaperoko group, which was stranded in Arequipa, a region where flights have been suspended until further notice.
The leader of the orchestra, Jhonny Padilla, explained that they arrived in the White City on December 9 to give a concert; however, given the current political situation, they were forced to cancel all their concerts that they had agreed on these days.
“We were supposed to leave, but right now the airport is closed and there is no information, no news to tell us what day we are traveling. We are about 20 people who are away from our families and worse now with the situation that is happening in Arequipa “he commented.
#Zaperoko #Orchestra #stranded #Arequipa #due #protests #families
