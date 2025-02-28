This last Thursday the surprise jumped: the adventurous television Frank Cuesta was arrested by the Thai authorities for alleged illegal possession of animals. According to the information that has transcended, this has been accused of having protected animals in the Liberty Sanctuary Without the corresponding authorization, as determined by the 2019 Wildlife Conservation and Protection Law of Thailand.

The arrest was carried out after the National Parks Department of this country received a Anonymous complaint by email last February 14. In this, it was pointed out that «a foreigner was In possession of protected wild animals without permissionsuch as otteries, lazy Loris and others ”, referring to the Spanish naturalist.

After receiving this accusation, a team from the Office of Prevention, Control of Forest Fire and Environmental Crimes went to the Sanctuary of the ‘Frank de la Jungla’ presenter. There, the authorities found up to 10 animals, nine otters and a pythonwithout any official documentation that will prove their acquisition, which are now under custody of the administration.

At the moment, there are few news from Frank since it was intercepted by the police and transferred to police station. Waiting for the judicial process to begin and the case is resolved, in the naturalist environment there is concern about his possible future in Thailand.









A new setback for Frank costs after the confrontation with his ex -wife, Yuyee

An arrest that adds to the complicated situation Frank has lived in recent months to the collation of his ex -wife, The Yuyee model. In fact, the latter setback has not been the only judicial case with which Spanish has had to deal with. According to the herpetologist a few days ago, the mother of his children had filed “three criminal complaints” in which they are requested jail, deportation and money.

«It has not been put to win something, It has been to destroy me, to the sanctuary and as collateral damage hurt fox. I can go to jail, they can deport me And they can also put on a fat fine. I talked to a lawyer and told me that I could leave Thailand before the process began because they were going to soak up, ”said the Leon a few days ago about the complicated situation that he was going through the lawsuits against his ex -partner.

Zape, Frank Cuesta’s eldest son, talks about his father’s arrest

Since the war against Yuyee, Frank’s children and his ex -partner have always set on their father’s side. The arrest for alleged illegal possession of protected species has not been an exception and they have allowed it to see some in their social networks. The first to break your silence has been Zape, the couple’s eldest sonwho has not hesitated to pronounce on the his father’s arrest in Thailand through your Instagram account.

He has done it with two images published through ‘Stories’, in which first appears His father with one of the seized otters And then this same otter in a cage After being intercepted by the authorities.

«Here in the hands of an ‘animal trafficker’. Here in the hands of the ‘National Parks and Wildlife Department’, he has written about both images. A brief message with which the young footballer has made his Total support for your father in the cause for illegal possession of animals.